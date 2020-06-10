  • search
    28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Jun 10: As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

    28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

    They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-year-old constable on June 6 when he succumbed to the disease.

    Twenty-eight personnel in Kashmir have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the officials said, adding they belong to the 90th battalion of the force where the deceased constable, a nursing assistant, was posted. All the affected personnel have been isolated and some results are awaited, they said.

    The troops have been asked to immediately report if they feel any illness of COVID-19 like symptoms, a senior official said.

    There have been four deaths in the country's largest paramilitary force having 3.25 lakh personnel. It has 516 coronavirus cases till now out of which 353 personnel have recovered, as per latest data.

    Seven other positive coronavirus cases were also reported from various other units of the force on Wednesday.

