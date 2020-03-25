  • search
    277 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined in Jodhpur

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 25: A batch of 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday early morning, a defence spokesperson said.

    He said preliminary screening of the evacuees, mostly pilgrims, was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    They were flown in from Iran, which has been severely affected by the deadly infection.

    The Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan state medical authorities and civil administration, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the evacuees and provide prophylactic medical support, he said.

    Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that 273 of the evacuees are pilgrims. He said that among the people were 149 women and girls.

    The defence spokesperson said that the facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.

