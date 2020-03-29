275 Iran-returnees shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on IndiGo, SpiceJet aircraft

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians, who were recently evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus and consequently, all international and domestic commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

#Stayathome and send us your selfie

"Operation Namaste! Efforts to safeguard Indian citizens against Covid19 continue," Puri wrote on Twitter.

"The 275 Indians who were evacuated from Iran have been screened & shifted by IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft to Army Wellness Centre at Jodhpur for quarantine," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 979 people have tested positive for the virus in India so far and 25 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported.