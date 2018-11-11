27,000 people pay visit to Statue of Unity in just one day

Ahmedabad, Nov 11: Not even two weeks have passed and a lot of people are already finding interest in the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity' who has attracted people from all walks of life.

More than 27,000 people paid a visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district, a record since the time it was inaugurated, that is, on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Statue of Unity which opened to the public on November 1 was built on an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya and stands tall at 182 meters. Touted as the tallest structure in the world, the Sardar Patel memorial saw the maximum number of people visiting the structure.

Narmada district Collector RS Ninama confirmed that at least 27,000 tourists visited Saturday, saying the administration was expecting the figure to go further up Sunday. He told that the increase in the number of tourists was because of Diwali vacations and the Gujarati New Year holiday.

Ninama said the number of feeder buses ferrying visitors from the parking lot to the statue had been increased to 40 from 15 for Sunday. In a statement, the state government appealed to the visitors "to plan their trip keeping in mind the timing as well as the capacity of the infrastructure at the Statue of Unity."

The entry ticket for the statue and viewing gallery is Rs. 350 for adults and Rs.200 for children in the 3-15 age group. Apart from the statue, people can go to the Visitors Centre, souvenir shop, exhibition hall, viewing gallery among other attractions.

