  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    27-year-old TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor shot dead in Delhi's Najafgarh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: Days after two gang wars in the national capital, a 27-year-old gym trainer, who was active on social media app TikTok, was shot dead by three men at a shop in outer Delhi's Najafgarh on Tuesday evening.

    The police identified the deceased as Mohit Mor, who had over 5.17 lakh followers on TikTok. He hailed from Haryana's Bahadurgarh, but often stayed at his home in Najafgarh.

    27-year-old TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor shot dead in Delhis Najafgarh

    The incident occurred around 5.15 p.m. when Mohit Mor had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area.

    TikTok App blocked in India by Google after court order: Report

    The murder comes in the wake of a gang war in Dwarka Mod on Sunday that saw two alleged criminals gunned down.

    Mor was seated in a photocopy shop around 6pm on Tuesday when he was gunned down. An investigator who didn't want to be identified said that Mor was shot seven times and died on the spot.

    Having lost his father earlier, Mor is survived by his mother and brother. The police are speaking to them to find out if they had any enemies or if he was involved in a confrontation in the recent past.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    shot dead new delhi social media

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue