27-year-old TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor shot dead in Delhi's Najafgarh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 22: Days after two gang wars in the national capital, a 27-year-old gym trainer, who was active on social media app TikTok, was shot dead by three men at a shop in outer Delhi's Najafgarh on Tuesday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Mohit Mor, who had over 5.17 lakh followers on TikTok. He hailed from Haryana's Bahadurgarh, but often stayed at his home in Najafgarh.

The incident occurred around 5.15 p.m. when Mohit Mor had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area.

The murder comes in the wake of a gang war in Dwarka Mod on Sunday that saw two alleged criminals gunned down.

Mor was seated in a photocopy shop around 6pm on Tuesday when he was gunned down. An investigator who didn't want to be identified said that Mor was shot seven times and died on the spot.

Having lost his father earlier, Mor is survived by his mother and brother. The police are speaking to them to find out if they had any enemies or if he was involved in a confrontation in the recent past.