27% students do not have access to smartphones, laptops: NCERT survey

New Delhi, Aug 20: A survey conducted by the NCERT involving over 34,000 participants showed that at least 27 per cent of students do not have access to smartphones and laptops to attend online classes.

"About 36 per cent used the textbooks and other books available with them," it added.

"Television and radio were the least utilised devices for the teaching-learning in the pandemic situation," the survey stated.

The survey included students, parents, teachers and school principals from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodyaya Vidyalas and CBSE affiliated schools.

It has pointed out that lack of knowledge of using devices for effective educational purposes and teachers not being well-versed with online teaching methodologies caused hindrance for students to learn.

28 per cent students and parents believe intermittent or lack of electricity is one of the major concerns in online teaching and learning.

"About half of the students stated that they did not have the school textbooks. Although the e-text books are available on NCERT website and DIKSHA, the probable reasons behind this feedback are that students are used to studying from the hardcopy of the textbooks, there is lack of awareness regarding the availability of the e-textbook and paucity of devices with students and teachers," the survey said.

The majority of the participants pointed out that mathematics as a subject was difficult to learn through online. "Since, mathematics contains a number of concepts which require interaction, continuous support, monitoring from the teacher and these aspects were lacking in the online mode of teaching."

"Next to Mathematics, Science was identified as the subject of concern since it contains several concepts and practical experiments which could only be done in the laboratory under the supervision of the teacher. A few stakeholders also found Social Science as a difficult subject to grasp through online classes," the survey also said.

It said that about 17 per cent of students identified languages as being a difficult subject to learn via online medium. "Many students and parents felt the need for Physical Education classes through online mode, as physical fitness is the need of the hour to combat this pandemic. Arts education can help to reduce stress and boredom. Around 10 percent of the stakeholders mentioned art education as a subject of concern," the survey added.

All educational institutions across the country have been closed since March 16, after the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 while several restrictions have been eased, schools and colleges still continue to be closed.

The prolonged closure of institutions has made it mandate to shift from classroom teaching to online learning.