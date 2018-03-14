Election Result 
Gorakhpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP293,153
BJP264,416
CONG4,953
Phulpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP218,963
BJP189,489
CONG7,396
Araria/Bihar
PartyVotes
RJD333,050
BJP309,863
Bhabhua/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJPLeading
CONGTrailing
Jehanabad/Bihar
PartyVotes
JDUTrailing
RJDLeading

27 Rohingya families staying illegally in Jammu have SIM cards

Written By:
An RTI application filed has revealed that 27 Rohingya Muslims living as illegal immigrants in Jammu own SIM cards. Activist Rohit Choudhary had filed a Right to Information Application seeking information on the number of Rohingya Muslims living in Jammu and Kashmir.

The data revealed that 27 Rohingya families and a total of 1988 Rohingyas are living in Jammu Tehsil and all of them have mobile numbers.

Choudhary said, "This means these people have fake documents or they are being supported by local people who are providing them mobile SIM cards. Government is aware of the families owning these SIM cards and can easily find out against whose name these are registered, but they are not treating the matter seriously."

OneIndia News

