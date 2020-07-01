26k COVID-19 cases instead of 60k in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 01: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control.

The CM said, earlier it was predicted that by 30th June Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today the state only has 26,000 active cases.

"This is the result of everyone's hard work. We have been able to control the situation", Kejriwal said.

"The situation is improving in Delhi in the last few days. However, there is no room for complacency. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour", The CM also added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for Coronavirus which comes down to 13 now.

"We have increased the number of tests. There is a good indication."

The national capital had highest number of 21,144 tests in a single day last Friday as the number of testing increases four times in the state.

A mammoth campaign of serological test or the sero surveillance has been started in Delhi under which all the 11 districts between June 27 and July 10 to undertake a comprehensive analysis of Covid-19 and then prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic.

After the Covid-19 management plan that chalked out after a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, authorities have commenced house-to-house screening of people in the districts of the capital. The screening exercise aims to identify people with Covid-19-like symptoms, creates a comprehensive database and then get them tested.

The national capital recorded 2,199 new COVID-19 cases, and 62 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi now stands at 87,360. The death toll due to the disease stands at 2,742.