26-year-old Hyderabad Veterinarian raped; charred body found behind trucks

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Nov 29: A 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally murdered and her charred body was found under a culvert near near Shadnagar town, Hyderabad on Thursday, a day after she went missing. The burnt body of Priyanka Reddy was noticed by some passers-by who alerted police.

Her younger sister, in a complaint lodged with police, said she got a call from her sister at 9.22 pm on Wednesday stating that she was stranded at a toll plaza after someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her.

Members of her family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20pm on Wednesday, identified the body.

According to Police, the veterinarian had gone to the hospital and returned home on Wednesday evening. She again left around 5.50pm to go to another clinic and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab.

In a complaint lodged with police, her younger sister said she got a call from her sister at 9.22pm stating that she was still at the plaza as someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her, taking the two-wheeler.

The complainant said her sister told her that after sometime the person returned saying all shops were closed and he will try to get it repaired in some other place.

She also informed her sister that she was scared as there was a lorry in the vicinity and some people who had offered her help were near the vehicle, the complainant said.

The complainant said she called her again at 9.44pm but the phone was switched off following which they approached police. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said 10 teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman's disappearance.

It is also suspected that the to veterinary doctor would have been raped and murdered by four persons who offered to help her repair her punctured two-wheeler. They recovered her dress and a liquor bottle near the spot.

The Centre on Friday said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crime against women in the wake of the murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has been in regular touch with officials of the Telangana government so that those who were involved in the woman's murder are caught and punished.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Reddy said the culprit should be arrested and given capital punishment.

"On behalf of the central government, I am talking to the state government officials. The Telangana DGP is also coming to Delhi today and he will meet me. Those who were involved in the crime should be socially boycotted and no lawyer should represent them," he said.