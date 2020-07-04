26 year old doctor dies after testing negative for COVID-19 twice

New Delhi, July 04: A 26-year-old junior resident doctor in Delhi who had symptoms of COVID-19 but had tested negative for the virus twice has died on Saturday.

Abhishek Bhayana was a junior resident doctor at Delhi's Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences and was posted in the department of oral surgery of the dental institute.

"I am having breathing issues. All my symptoms are of corona... I will be 100% positive," said Dr Abhishek Bhayana (26) to his elder brother Aman (31) on Thursday morning, hours before he passed away.

Bhayana had travelled to his hometown Rohtak on June 26 to appear for counselling after securing rank 21 in the Master of Dental Sciences exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMs).

He started experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as breathing problems and chest congestion 10 days ago, the family then took him to a chest specialist.

"An X-ray was performed and we were told he has a chest infection," said his brother Aman Bhayana.

"We were under the impression that it was nothing but viral fever. But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath."

His first coronavirus test was done in end June while the second one was conducted on July 1 and both the reports were negative.

By Thursday morning Abhishek started feeling dizzy. As his condition worsened through the day, he was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital.

The doctors there administered oxygen to him but could not save him, Aman Bhayana said. "Till his last breath, he kept saying he had symptoms of coronavirus," he said.