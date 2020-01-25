26 per cent chance that candidate with criminal background will win Delhi elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: Out of the 70 MLAs, 24 (34 per cent) in 2015 had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 70 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013, 25 (36 per cent) MLAs and in the 2008 Delhi Assembly Elections 29 (43 per cent) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared criminal cases. From 2008 to 2015 Assembly Elections, the number of MLAs with declared criminal cases has decreased by 17 per cent says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

MLAs with declared serious criminal cases: Out of the 70 MLAs, 14 (20 per cent) in 2015 had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 70 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013, 20 (29 per cent) out 70 MLAs and in the 2008 Delhi Assembly Elections 6 (9 per cent) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared serious criminal cases. From 2008 to 2015 Assembly Elections, the number of MLAs with declared serious criminal cases has increased by 57 per cent.

Chances of Winning of a candidate with declared criminal cases: The chances of winning of a candidate with declared criminal cases in Delhi Assembly was 26 per cent in 2008, which decreased to 21 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections.

Chances of Winning of a candidate with clean background: The chances of winning of a candidate with clean background in Delhi Assembly was 6 per cent in 2008, which increased to 8 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections.

Number of candidates with criminal background contesting Delhi polls has witnessed sharp decline

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 70 newly elected MLAs in 2015, 44 (63 per cent) were crorepatis. Out of the 70 MLAs in Delhi 2013 assembly elections, 51

(73 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis and in the 2008 Delhi Assembly elections, 47 (69 per cent) out of 68 MLAs analysed were crorepatis.

Average assets: The average assets per MLA for Delhi 2015 assembly elections were Rs 6.29 crores. In 2013, the average assets per MLAs were Rs. 10.83 crores and in 2008 the average assets per 68 MLAs analysed were Rs. 3.05 crores

Chances of Winning for a Crorepati Candidate: The chances of winning of a crorepati candidate in Delhi Assembly was 26 per cent in 2008, which decreased to 19 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections.

Chances of winning for a non-crorepati candidate: The chances of winning of a non- crorepati candidate in Delhi Assembly was 3 per cent in 2008, which increased to 6 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections.

MLAs who had declared their age between 25 to 50 years: 49 (70 per cent) MLAs had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years in 2015. In 2013, 40 (57 per cent) out of 70 MLAs and in 2008 29 (43 per cent) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years.

MLAs who had declared their age between 51 to 80 years: 20 (29 per cent) MLAs had declared their age to be between 51 to 80 years in 2015. In 2013, 28 (40 per cent) out of 70 MLAs and in 2008 39 (57 per cent) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared their age to be more than 50 years.