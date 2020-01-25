  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    26 per cent chance that candidate with criminal background will win Delhi elections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Out of the 70 MLAs, 24 (34%) in 2015 had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 70 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013, 25 (36%) MLAs and in the 2008 Delhi Assembly Elections 29 (43%) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared criminal cases. From 2008 to 2015 Assembly Elections, the number of MLAs with declared criminal cases has decreased by 17 per cent says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    MLAs with declared serious criminal cases: Out of the 70 MLAs, 14 (20%) in 2015 had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 70 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013, 20 (29%) out 70 MLAs and in the 2008 Delhi Assembly Elections 6 (9%) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared serious criminal cases. From 2008 to 2015 Assembly Elections, the number of MLAs with declared serious criminal cases has increased by 57 per cent.

    26 per cent chance that candidate with criminal background will win Delhi elections
    Representational Image

    Chances of Winning of a candidate with declared criminal cases: The chances of winning of a candidate with declared criminal cases in Delhi Assembly was 26 % in 2008, which decreased to 21% in the 2015 Assembly elections.

    Chances of Winning of a candidate with clean background: The chances of winning of a candidate with clean background in Delhi Assembly was 6 % in 2008, which increased to 8% in the 2015 Assembly elections.

    Number of candidates with criminal background contesting Delhi polls has witnessed sharp decline

    Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 70 newly elected MLAs in 2015, 44 (63%) were crorepatis. Out of the 70 MLAs in Delhi 2013 assembly elections, 51

    (73%) MLAs were crorepatis and in the 2008 Delhi Assembly elections, 47 (69%) out of 68 MLAs analysed were crorepatis.

    Average assets: The average assets per MLA for Delhi 2015 assembly elections were Rs. 6.29 crores. In 2013, the average assets per MLAs were Rs. 10.83 crores and in 2008 the average assets per 68 MLAs analysed were Rs. 3.05 crores

    Chances of Winning for a Crorepati Candidate: The chances of winning of a crorepati candidate in Delhi Assembly was 26 % in 2008, which decreased to 19% in the 2015 Assembly elections.

    Chances of winning for a non-crorepati candidate: The chances of winning of a non- crorepati candidate in Delhi Assembly was 3 % in 2008, which increased to 6% in the 2015 Assembly elections.

    MLAs who had declared their age between 25 to 50 years: 49 (70%) MLAs had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years in 2015. In 2013, 40 (57%) out of 70 MLAs and in 2008 29 (43%) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years.

    MLAs who had declared their age between 51 to 80 years: 20 (29%) MLAs had declared their age to be between 51 to 80 years in 2015. In 2013, 28 (40%) out of 70 MLAs and in 2008 39 (57%) out of 68 MLAs analysed had declared their age to be more than 50 years.

    More CANDIDATES News

    Read more about:

    candidates mlas criminal cases delhi assembly elections 2020 report association of democratic reforms

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X