26 out of 33 Rajasthan districts report zero Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Sep 15: As many as 26 out of 33 districts reported zero new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours in Rajasthan, as per the report submitted by the Health Department of Rajasthan on Tuesday. These districts include Sirohi, Sikar, Kota and Nagaur. The total number of active Covid19 cases in Rajasthan has reached 93.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said over five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Of them, 3.74 crore have been administered the first dose and 1.27 crore have got both the doses, he informed.

"About 73 per cent (3.74 crores) of the target population of 5.14 crore have got at least one dose and about 25 per cent (1.27 crores) people have been given both the doses," Gehlot tweeted.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 9:07 [IST]