    26! Aam Admi Party fields most candidates with criminal background for Delhi polls

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Out of 672 candidates analysed, 133 (20 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, out of 673 candidates analysed, 114(17 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    104 (15 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, 74 (11 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    Among major parties, 42(60 per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from AAP, 26(39 per cent) out of 67 candidates analysed from BJP, 18(27 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from INC, 12 (18 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and 3(60 per cent) out of 5 candidates from NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Among major parties, 36(51 per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from AAP, 17(25 per cent) out of 67 candidates analysed from BJP, 13(20 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from INC, 10 (15 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and 2(40 per cent) out of 5 candidates from NCP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    32 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 32 candidates 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

    4 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

    26 per cent chance that candidate with criminal background will win Delhi elections

    20 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 8 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech.

    25(36 per cent) out of 70 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

