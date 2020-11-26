26/11: Will keep the spotlight firmly on menace of cross border terror says EAM

We have in our neighbourhood an egregious example of state sponsored terrorism: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Nov 12: India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that we will keep the global spotlight firmly on the menace of terrorism.

The statement by the minister came on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. 10 terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba carried out an attack in Mumbai 12 years ago in which 170 persons were killed.

"Will keep the global spotlight firmly on the menace of cross-border terrorism against India. And on the epicentre of global terrorism," Jaishankar who is on a three nation tour of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Seychelles said in a tweet.

Earlier Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that this this day is also associated with the biggest terrorist attack on the country. In 2008, terrorists attacked Mumbai, where people from many countries lost their lives. I pay my respects to all those killed in the Mumbai terror attacks.