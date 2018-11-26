  • search

26/11 mumbai attacks: The night India will never forget

    Mumbai, Nov 26: Despite the frequency of terror attacks that had struck India in the years leading up to 26 November, 2008, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks marked a watershed moment in how the country witnessed and responded to terrorist attacks.

    26/11 mumbai attacks: The night India will never forget

    Ten Pakistani men trained and armed by Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, unleashing a 60-hour siege on the country's financial and entertainment capital with automatic weapons and grenades. 166 people died and over 600 were injured. Nine of the terrorists were killed be security forces, one survived and was arrested. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist, was executed after an unprecedented trial in November 2012.

    Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus:

    Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus (CST), the headquarters of Central Railway, is a historic monument frequently shown in movies to depict the unrestricted arrival of strangers to the sprawling metropolis. And such is its ease of accessibility that two terrorists (one of them being Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive) entered this epicentre of Mumbai commuters' lifeline to wreak havoc for three days starting 26 November 2008. Around 50 people were killed and over 100 injured at the station premises in one of the deadliest attacks on the city.

    Chabad House renamed as Nariman Light House

    The first phase of a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack will be inaugurated on Monday at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area. Chabad House Mumbai Director Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky gestures at bullet marks from 26/11 during a media visit on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the incident.

    Nariman House:

    The second site, the Nariman House business and residential complex housing the Jewish Chabad Lubavitch outreach centre, is attacked. Shortly before the attack, a neighbouring gas station is blown up. This draws people to the windows, where the terrorists fire upon them. After killing a Kosher food inspector, the terrorists took the rabbi, his wife, and five Israelis hostage and subsequently killed them. The two-year-old child of the couple survived.

    Mumbai's famous Leopold Cafe was among the first targets

    The third site, Leopold Cafe, is attacked. Four terrorists enter the posh restaurant frequented by locals and foreigners, before opening fire on the crowd. About 10 people are killed in the attack which lasts 10 to 15 minutes. The terrorists also plant bombs in two taxis that kill 5 people and injure 15. The terrorists then proceed to the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel.

    The last site, Oberoi-Trident Hotel:

    The last site, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, is attacked. Two terrorists enter the hotel via the restaurant and immediately begin firing into the crowd. They later move throughout the hotel looking for targets.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 11:17 [IST]
