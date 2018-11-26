  • search

26/11: Memorial unveiled on Nariman House terrace

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 26: A memorial has been unveiled on the Nariman House terrace, making it the only place in Mumbai to honour all the 166 victims of the terror strikes.

    Director of Chabad House Rabbi Yisroel Kozlovsky at the inauguration of the Nariman Lighthouse Memorial on the 10th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, Monday, Nov 26, 2018. Chabad House was one of the targets of the terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. PTI Photo
    Director of Chabad House Rabbi Yisroel Kozlovsky at the inauguration of the Nariman Lighthouse Memorial on the 10th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, in Mumbai, Monday, Nov 26, 2018. Chabad House was one of the targets of the terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. PTI Photo

    Stand in Ambassador of Israel, Maya Kadosh, said, "It's a sad day for India and Israel, no country wants this connection but we have it, it makes our bond stronger. This memorial shows the connection between India, Israel and other victims of this attack."

    Also read: 26/11: Cops were afraid, let Kasab and accomplice flee from railway station

    Mumbai's Chabad House in the Nariman House Colaba, one of the bloody targets of the 26/11 terror strikes, will be renamed as 'Nariman Light House' on the 10th anniversary of the attacks and 10 months after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, official sources said on Friday.

    The present rabbi, Israel Kozlovsky, said the rechristening ceremony will be organized on behalf of the Chabad of India Trust on Sunday afternoon, the eve of 26/11 attacks, at the main Jewish social-cultural-religious hub in the fashionable Colaba, south Mumbai.

    The Nariman House, housing the Chabad House, was one of the main targets of 10 Pakistani terrorists who sneaked in through the Arabian Sea route and disembarked at a Colaba fishing jetty, barely a stone's throw.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    nariman house mumbai 26 11 10th anniversary

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 19:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue