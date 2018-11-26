26/11: Memorial unveiled on Nariman House terrace

Mumbai, Nov 26: A memorial has been unveiled on the Nariman House terrace, making it the only place in Mumbai to honour all the 166 victims of the terror strikes.

Stand in Ambassador of Israel, Maya Kadosh, said, "It's a sad day for India and Israel, no country wants this connection but we have it, it makes our bond stronger. This memorial shows the connection between India, Israel and other victims of this attack."

Mumbai's Chabad House in the Nariman House Colaba, one of the bloody targets of the 26/11 terror strikes, will be renamed as 'Nariman Light House' on the 10th anniversary of the attacks and 10 months after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, official sources said on Friday.

Visuals from the unveiling of the Nariman Light house memorial in Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/efWpjjbrFh — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018

The present rabbi, Israel Kozlovsky, said the rechristening ceremony will be organized on behalf of the Chabad of India Trust on Sunday afternoon, the eve of 26/11 attacks, at the main Jewish social-cultural-religious hub in the fashionable Colaba, south Mumbai.

The Nariman House, housing the Chabad House, was one of the main targets of 10 Pakistani terrorists who sneaked in through the Arabian Sea route and disembarked at a Colaba fishing jetty, barely a stone's throw.

(With PTI inputs)