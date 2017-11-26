26/11 anniversary: The burqa clad lady who accompanied terrorists to Cama hospital

Investigators in India did a commendable job while probing the 26/11 attack. They said that ten terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba landed in Mumbai by sea following which they attacked the commercial capital of India.

Like several other cases, this one too has plenty of loop holes and secrets that were never revealed. For long there have been questions asked about the burqa clad lady who allegedly accompanied the terrorists to the Cama hospital in Mumbai. Questions have been raised about the diesel scam queen who gave shelter to the terrorists at Machimarnagar before the attack was launched.

These local links were brought up before a committee. Following the attack the Ram Pradhan Committee was set up to look into the lapses by the Mumbai police. One of the members of the committee, V Balachandran who is a retired Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer tells OneIndia that there was a complaint made to them about a lady being involved in harbouring the terrorists.

During the inquiry there was a rumour that the terrorists had reached Mumbai days before the attack. They were staying in a hut used by the underworld in Machimarnagar. This fishermen's colony in Colaba was where the terrorists had stayed is what we heard, Balachandran says.

Further we heard that the kingpin of the diesel scam scam (a lady) had provided shelter to the ten terrorists. The terrorists who stayed at the hut are said to have conducted a reconnaissance of the targets they were to attack. These details were discussed, but then our chargers did not permit us to go into this.

These notes were personally handed over to the Central Intelligence Agency. However we did not hear back from them. The crime branch which probed the case however concluded that the terrorists had landed on the same day of the attack, Balachandran also said.

Many feel that it is impossible to carry out an attack without even viewing the attack sites in person. It was claimed during the investigation that the terrorists had viewed these sites on maps provided for them and went about the attack with precision.

