26/11: After Rakesh Maria's 'Hindu terror' claim, BJP MLA seeks fresh investigation

Mumbai, Feb 19: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Wednesday demanded that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case be investigated again in the backdrop of retired police commissioner Rakesh Maria's claim that the Lashkar-e-Taiba had planned to project the attack as the case of "Hindu terror".

In his memoir, Maria, who had headed the probe in the terror attack case, had also said that the LeT had planned to project terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was captured alive and later hanged after a legal trial, as a "Hindu terrorist".

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bhatkhalkar, who represents Kandivli constituency, said then Congress-NCP government had set up a probe committee headed by former bureaucrat Ram Pradhan, and that its report was not tabled in the state legislature.

"Ram Pradhan later said in an interview that (then Union Home minister) P Chidambaram had told him not to reveal the local connection (of the terror attack). I urge you to reinvestigate the case and take action against those who speak the Pakistan's line," Bhatkhalkar stated.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticised the BJP for demanding re-investigation into the case.

"The BJP was in power in Maharashtra in the last five years. What did it do then? The BJP is insulting martyrs as well as the investigating agencies. They should apologise. The investigation in the Mumbai terror attack case is complete and Kasab was hanged (in November, 2012). Why the BJP wants reinvestigation?" he asked.

Kasab would have gone on to live as Samir Chodhari had.....

Sawant alleged that the BJP was trying to use Ram Pradhan to target Chidambaram.

"Ram Pradhan did not mention Chidambaram in the interview. It is Bhatkhalkar who is saying so," the Congress leader said.

He accused the BJP of helping the accused in the Malegaon bomb blasts case go scot free.