2,500 Kashmiris turn up for Army recruitment against 111 vacancies

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Baramulla, Feb 20: Over 2,500 Kashmiri youth turned up for an Army recruitment camp here against 111 vacancies. Many of them said that by joining the Army, they could serve the nation.

They also said that they could protect their families and take care of them as there are hardly any employment opportunities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Others said that this is a great opportunity for them as they could not go outside Kashmir. We wish more opportunities are provided.

Also Read | Pakistan violates ceasefire, India retaliates

If we are posted in sensitive areas they could talk with the people and also deal with the ongoing problems.

This is a welcome development in the wake of the tragic Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF jawans were martyred.