  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2,500 Kashmiris turn up for Army recruitment against 111 vacancies

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Baramulla, Feb 20: Over 2,500 Kashmiri youth turned up for an Army recruitment camp here against 111 vacancies. Many of them said that by joining the Army, they could serve the nation.

    2,500 Kashmiris turn up for Army recruitment against 111 vacancies

    They also said that they could protect their families and take care of them as there are hardly any employment opportunities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Others said that this is a great opportunity for them as they could not go outside Kashmir. We wish more opportunities are provided.

    Also Read | Pakistan violates ceasefire, India retaliates

    If we are posted in sensitive areas they could talk with the people and also deal with the ongoing problems.

    This is a welcome development in the wake of the tragic Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF jawans were martyred. 

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir indian army recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 7:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue