25-year-old youth immolated himself at India Gate

New Delhi, Dec 18: Amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest a 25-year-old youth set himself ablaze on Wednesday in India Gate, Delhi.

The youth reportedly, immolated himself at the India Gate lawns where agitators were showing protest demanding the rescinding of the CAA. H e was taken to the hospital and doctors said he had suffered 90 per cent burns.

According to the police the youth has been identified as Kartik Maher from Odisha, and he was not connected to the protests.

"His brother told us that he is mentally unstable," Deputy Commissioner of Police Eish Singhal said to PTI.

The hospital authorities hav ereported that Maher's condition is critical.

Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, medical superintendent of Delhi RML hospital, told PTI, "The man has suffered almost 90 per cent burns and is unconscious. He has been admitted in the emergency ward and is being attended to by doctors. He is critical."

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry spokesperson has stated that the self-immolation by Maher is not related to protest against the amended citizenship law. The youth reportedly appeared mentally disturbed.