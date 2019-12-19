  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    25-year-old youth immolated himself at India Gate

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: Amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest a 25-year-old youth set himself ablaze on Wednesday in India Gate, Delhi.

    The youth reportedly, immolated himself at the India Gate lawns where agitators were showing protest demanding the rescinding of the CAA. H e was taken to the hospital and doctors said he had suffered 90 per cent burns.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to the police the youth has been identified as Kartik Maher from Odisha, and he was not connected to the protests.

    "His brother told us that he is mentally unstable," Deputy Commissioner of Police Eish Singhal said to PTI.

    The hospital authorities hav ereported that Maher's condition is critical.

    Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, medical superintendent of Delhi RML hospital, told PTI, "The man has suffered almost 90 per cent burns and is unconscious. He has been admitted in the emergency ward and is being attended to by doctors. He is critical."

    Anti-CAA protests: Delhi police files 3 FIRs; 75 tear gas shells used at Jamia University

    On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry spokesperson has stated that the self-immolation by Maher is not related to protest against the amended citizenship law. The youth reportedly appeared mentally disturbed.

    More INDIA GATE News

    Read more about:

    india gate citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 0:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue