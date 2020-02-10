25-year-old lecturer set ablaze by stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district dies of septicemic shock

Nagpur, Feb 03: A 25-year-old woman teaching at a college in Maharashtra's Wardha district, who was set ablaze by a stalker on 3rd February has succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The probable cause of death was septicemic shock.

Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital & Research Center, Nagpur said,'' The patient was declared dead at 6.55 am today. The probable cause of death was Septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for postmortem.''

The victim, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Daroda village in Wardha, suffered 70 per cent burns and inhalation injuries were admitted to a hospital in Nagpur.

The accused, Vikesh Nagrale (27), who was the victim's friend till two years back before she broke ties with him, has been arrested, the official said.

The incident took place around 7.15 am when the woman alighted from a state transport bus in Hingnaghat town of Wardha, located about 75 km from here, to get to the college.

At that time, Nagrale came up to her, doused her with petrol that he took out from his two-wheeler, and set her ablaze before running away from the spot, Hingnaghat police station inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar said.

"Some passers-by poured water on the woman and rushed her to a nearby primary health centre from where she was shifted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. She has suffered 40 per cent burns," the official said.

The hospital authorities later released a bulletin, stating that the woman suffered "grade II deep dermal burns covering scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck with an approximation of 40 per cent burns with inhalation injuries affecting respiratory system also."

Nagrale, who fled the scene of the crime, was nabbed from Takalghat village and charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, Wardha Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Teli said.

"Nagrale, also from Daroda village, is a married man and has a seven-month-old son. He works at a firm in Balharshah. He used to stalk the woman. He had even tried to commit suicide last year, though no complaint was lodged at that time," the official said.