    25 trains cancelled, 7 diverted over farmers' protests in Punjab

    By PTI
    |

    Amritsar, Mar 05: At least 25 trains were cancelled and seven others diverted on Tuesday as protesting farmers blocked railway tracks in Punjab's Amritsar, a Northern Railways statement said.

    The agitation has left several passengers moving to and from Amritsar stranded.

    Photo credit: PTI
    The farmers are staging a protest to press for various demands, including the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.

    Two trains - the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express and the New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-E-Punjab Express - were short-terminated in Jalandhar City and Beas town respectively.

    The trains which were cancelled include the New Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express, Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express, Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express and the Nangaldam-Amritsar Express.

    Trains which have been diverted include the Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express, Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express and the Amritsar-Sealdha Akal Takht Express.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
