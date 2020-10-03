25 States/UTs reported fall in active COVID-19 cases last week: MoHFW

New Delhi, Oct 03: As many as 25 states and union territories (UTs) have reported a fall in the number of active cases during the last week, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

"25 States/UTs have reported a fall in the number of Active Cases during the last week. Higher number of daily recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate are leading to the lower number of active cases on a daily basis," the Ministry tweeted.

At least 76.62 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs, MoHFW said on Friday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with more than 2.5 lakh cases, the government informed, adding that active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country.

India's COVID-19 related deaths cross 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,00,842 deaths, according to the MoHFW.

The country crossed the grim milestone on Friday, when nearly 1,076 fresh fatalities took the nationwide toll to over 1,00,800.

India reported 33,255 Covid-19 deaths in September, at a daily average of more than 1,100 fatalities.

While, the number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 53 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent.

While the death toll has been mounting, India is still far below the world's worst-hit countries in terms of deaths per lakh population and case fatality rates (CFRs).