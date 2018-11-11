25 new faces in BJP's first list for Rajasthan polls; Raje to contest from Jhalrapatan

Jaipur, Nov 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 131 candidates for the assembly elections in Rajasthan after the Central Election Committee held in New Delhi on Sunday.

In the list of 131 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, there are 12 female candidates, 32 young candidates, 17 from SC category, 19 from ST category. There are 85 sitting MLAs and 25 new faces in the list, said Union Minister JP Nadda while announcing the candidates name.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will contest from her home-turf Jhalrapatan. Raje has been elected thrice from the Jhalrapatan seat - in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The last date for filing nominations in the state is November 19. The date of counting has been fixed on December 11.

The BJP in Rajasthan had on Saturday launched 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' campaign to reach out to masses ahead of the assembly polls in the state.