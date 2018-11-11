  • search

25 new faces in BJP's first list for Rajasthan polls; Raje to contest from Jhalrapatan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Nov 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 131 candidates for the assembly elections in Rajasthan after the Central Election Committee held in New Delhi on Sunday.

    Vasundhara Raje

    In the list of 131 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, there are 12 female candidates, 32 young candidates, 17 from SC category, 19 from ST category. There are 85 sitting MLAs and 25 new faces in the list, said Union Minister JP Nadda while announcing the candidates name.

    Also Read Rajasthan polls: CM Vasundhara Raje may file nomination on Nov 16

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will contest from her home-turf Jhalrapatan. Raje has been elected thrice from the Jhalrapatan seat - in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

    Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The last date for filing nominations in the state is November 19. The date of counting has been fixed on December 11.

    The BJP in Rajasthan had on Saturday launched 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' campaign to reach out to masses ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

    Read more about:

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 vasundhara raje bjp

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue