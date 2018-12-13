25 candidate lost election by less than 2000 votes in 3 states

  • search
    Bengaluru, Dec 13: Total 25 candidates lost assembly election by a margin of less than 2000 votes in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

    In Telangana, five TRS and another Congress candidates lost by a margin of less than 2000 votes. Out of these six seats, TRS and Congress were in direct fight in four constituencies. Congress leader Athram Sakku won by razer-thin margin of 171 votes in Asifabad assembly constituency.

    Chhattisgarh:

    In Chhattisgarh, four candidates lost by a margin of less than 2000 votes. In all the seats, BJP was in direct fight Congress and BSP. In Dhamtari assembly constituency, Ranjana Dipendra Sahu defeated Gurumukh Singh Horai by a margin of 264 votes.

    Rajasthan:

    In Rajasthan, 15 candidates lost by a margin of less than 2000 votes. Out of these 15 seats, BJP won eight seats. BJP candidate Jabbar Singh Sankhala won against Manish Mewara of Congress by a thin margin of 154 votes in Asind assembly constituency. The second least margin is 251 votes in Marwar junction. BJP and Congress candidates were in direct fight in 13 assembly constituencies.

    telangana assembly elections 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

