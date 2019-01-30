  • search
    24-year-old singer Shivani Bhatia dies in car accident on Yamuna Expressway

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Singer and stage performer Shivani Bhatia passed away after her car rammed into a divider on Yamuna Expressway. The singer was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Bhatia, who survived the accident.

    The duo were on their way to Agra from Delhi to attend a function when the mishap happened. Her husband Nikhil Bhatia, who was with her in the car, has been badly injured. Shivani Bhatia was 24.

    The couple was rushed to the nearby Niyati Hospital Mathura where Shivani was declared dead by the doctors. The two were residents of Palm Olympia in Greater Noida.

    The accident took place at around 5: 45 am near milestone 88 of Surir police jurisdiction. They were driving an i-20 car, as reported by the police.

    Times of India quoted sub-inspector Shiv Veer Singh, toll post in-charge of Yamuna expressway said, "The accident occurred after Nikhil attempted to overtake a high-speed car and lost control on his vehicle. The car was completely damaged from the side where Shivani was sitting. The couple were rushed to private hospital, but the Noida based singer took her last breath on Tuesday early morning."

    Shivani Bhatia was known for singing remix songs like Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua, Shagan and Neele Neele Ambar Par. She was also a runner up in a Bhojpuri singing competition in 2016 organised by a popular regional TV channel.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 13:55 [IST]
