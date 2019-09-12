24 MPs have financial interest in form of Remunerative Directorship of a company

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 12: 24 MPs (11.3 per cent) have declared that they have some financial interest in the form of Remunerative Directorship of a company, while 189 (88.7 per cent) have declared that they have no financial interest under this head.

    The Register of Members' Interest, containing details of Rajya Sabha MPs was procured by ADR and NEW through an RTI application.

    This report analyses the declaration of pecuniary interests of 213 sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha.

    At 7, highest number of directorships declared by Gokulakrishnan of AIADMK

    Out of the total 213 sitting MPs analysed, 124 (58.2 per cent) have not provided any detail about pecuniary interest/financial interest in the under any of the five mentioned heads and 89 (41.8 per cent) MPs have declared that they have a financial interest in the undermentioned heads.

    Remunerative directorship:

    24 MPs (11.3 per cent) have declared that they have some financial interest in the form of Remunerative Directorship of a company, while 189 (88.7 per cent) have declared that they have no financial interest under this head.

    The highest amount received for Remunerative Directorship has been declared by D Kupendra Reddy (JD-S Karnataka) with a value of remunerative directorship of Rs 40.68 crores per annum followed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP Karnataka) with a value of remunerative directorship of Rs 7.03 crore and Abdul Wahab (IUML Kerala) with Rs 3.34 crores.

    The maximum number of directorships have been declared by Gokulakrishnan (AIADMK, Puducherry) with 7 remunerative directorships.

    Regular Remunerated Activity:

    30 (14.1 per cent) MPs have declared that they have a financial interest in the form of Regular Remunerated Activity and 183 (85.9 per cent) MPs have no declared financial interest under this head.

    The highest amount received from regular remunerated activity has been declared by Mahesh Poddar (BJP, Jharkhand) at Rs 3.18 crore per annum, followed by Mary Kom (BJP Nominated) with Rs.2.50 crore per annum and Swapan Dasgupta (Nominated) with Rs 66.60 lakh as annual income from the regular remunerated activity.

    Paid consultancy:

    2 MPs (0.9 per cent) have declared that they have a financial interest in the form of Paid consultancy, while 211 (99.1 per cent) MPs have no declared financial interest under this head.

    The highest value of benefits derived for all paid consultancy has been declared by KTS Tulsi (Nominated) with Rs. 27.50 lakhs, followed by Dr Vikas Haribhau Mahatme (BJP, Maharashtra) with 5.60 lakhs.

    Professional engagements:

    40 (18.8 per cent) MPs have declared that they have a financial interest in the form of professional engagement and 173 (81.2 per cent) MPs have no declared financial interest under this head.

    The highest amount received from professional engagements has been declared by Abhishek Manu Singhvi (INC, West Bengal) with total fees/remuneration received from professional engagements at Rs 177 crores, followed by P. Chidambaram (INC, Maharashtra) with Rs. 33 crores and KTS Tulsi (N.A. Nominated) with Rs. 27.67 crores.

    MPs with high assets and no declaration of pecuniary interest:

    104 (48.8 per cent) MPs with total assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore have declared that they have no pecuniary interests. The top four are T. Subbarami Reddy (INC, Andhra Pradesh) with Rs. 422.44 crores of total assets followed by C.M. Ramesh (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) with 258.20 crores, Late. Mr Arun Jaitley (BJP, Uttar Pradesh) with Rs. 111.42 crores and Ambika Soni (INC, Punjab) with Rs. 105.82 crores of total assets.

