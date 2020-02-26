24 killed as bus carrying wedding party falls into river in Rajasthan’s Bundi

India

Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Feb 24: Around 24 people who were part of a wedding procession were killed while four others were injured after their bus fell into a river in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday morning.

The wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar told PTI over phone.

The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota. However, rescue operation is underway.

The bus, subsequently, plunged into Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, Kumar said.

Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital, he added.

The deaths include 11 men, 10 women and three children.

The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota, the SI further said.

Most of the injured people were rescued with the help of locals in the village, he added.

Mej river is a tributary of the Chambal river in Rajasthan.