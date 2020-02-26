  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    24 killed as bus carrying wedding party falls into river in Rajasthan’s Bundi

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Feb 24: Around 24 people who were part of a wedding procession were killed while four others were injured after their bus fell into a river in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday morning.

    The wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar told PTI over phone.

    24 killed as bus carrying wedding party falls into river in Rajasthan’s Bundi
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota. However, rescue operation is underway.

    The bus, subsequently, plunged into Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, Kumar said.

    Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital, he added.

    20 killed, several injured after KSRTC bus collides with truck at Coimbatore

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 26th, 2020

      The deaths include 11 men, 10 women and three children.

      The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota, the SI further said.

      Most of the injured people were rescued with the help of locals in the village, he added.

      Mej river is a tributary of the Chambal river in Rajasthan.

      More KILLED News

      Read more about:

      killed rajasthan bus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X