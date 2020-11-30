UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district

24 injured as vehicles collide in UP

Lucknow, Nov 30: At least 24 people were injured, six of them seriously, when a tractor-trolley carrying them collided with a truck here on Monday, police said.

Locals of Eknaura village were on their way to Dhai Ghat for a dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima when the accident took place near Ubariya temple, SP, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said.

Many passengers were trapped under the vehicle and a police team managed to rescue them with the help of locals and rushed them to hospital.