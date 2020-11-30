YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    24 injured as vehicles collide in UP

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Nov 30: At least 24 people were injured, six of them seriously, when a tractor-trolley carrying them collided with a truck here on Monday, police said.

    24 injured as vehicles collide in UP
    Representational Image

    Locals of Eknaura village were on their way to Dhai Ghat for a dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima when the accident took place near Ubariya temple, SP, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said.

    14, including 6 children killed in tragic accident in UP

    Many passengers were trapped under the vehicle and a police team managed to rescue them with the help of locals and rushed them to hospital.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh accident

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X