24-hour Chakka bandh in Assam called off

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Jan 27: The 24-hour Chakka Bandh, called in protest against the anti-labour policy of the state government has been called off. Withdrawing the bandh, which was scheduled to be held on January 27, the the Assam Motor Transport Association said they would hold discussion with the concerned department and take further decision.

At least 11 private transport workers' associations had called for the bandh presing for various demands including withdrawal of speed governor, airbag, camera in the vehicles which are plying to other states.

They alo urged that the authorities of Ola-Uber should decrease the percentage of commission from 26-30 per cent to 10 per cent.