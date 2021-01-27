YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    24-hour Chakka bandh in Assam called off

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 27: The 24-hour Chakka Bandh, called in protest against the anti-labour policy of the state government has been called off. Withdrawing the bandh, which was scheduled to be held on January 27, the the Assam Motor Transport Association said they would hold discussion with the concerned department and take further decision.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    At least 11 private transport workers' associations had called for the bandh presing for various demands including withdrawal of speed governor, airbag, camera in the vehicles which are plying to other states.

    They alo urged that the authorities of Ola-Uber should decrease the percentage of commission from 26-30 per cent to 10 per cent.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X