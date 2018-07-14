  • search

23rd ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam cancelled

    New Delhi, July 14: The 23rd ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam has been cancelled. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR), in a notice said that it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority to cancel the ICAR's 23rd online All India Entrance Exam for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D courses held on 22 and 23 June due to administrative reasons.

    23rd ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam cancelled

    The exam will be conducted again for which the notification will be issues separately in due course, the notice also read.

    This year's ICAR AIEEA Exam was under the scanner for the technical glitches. In a petition by one B. Murugavel of Adyar, he had raised concern over the gross mismanagement of examination which was conducted in online mode across the country.

    As per the petition filed by him, her daughter was not able to see the questions on the computer screen and that the problem kept surfacing.

    The high court had ordered the ICAR to get the exam re-conducted and to cancel this year's result. This was the 23rd edition of All India Entrance Examination for Admissions(AIEEA). ICAR is the conducting body for this exam.

    ICAR AIEEA 2018 Exam for Ph.D. and Postgraduate entrance examination was conducted on June 22, 2018, and for undergraduate, the exam was conducted on June 23, 2018.

    According to the earlier schedule, the counselling process was expected to start from July 01, 2018.

