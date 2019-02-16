  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    235 Guest Faculty Posts in Kuvempu University

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 16: Kuvempu University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 235 Guest Faculty Posts. Interested candidates can apply from 13.02.2019 and before 28.02.2018.

    235 Guest Faculty Posts in Kuvempu University

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Post Graduate Degree or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit : As per Kuvempu University Notification 2019

    Selection Process : Selection will be based on Interview.

    How to Apply:

    Applicants should send hard copies of the signed application along with photocopies of ID proof, Proof of Date of Birth, Educational Certificates, Caste and attested copies of relevant documents to the following address by post.

    Address :
    Registrar Kuvempu University,
    Shankaraghatta - 577 451,
    Karnataka.

    Notification & Application Link : 

    Read more about:

    karnataka jobs

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue