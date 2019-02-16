235 Guest Faculty Posts in Kuvempu University

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Kuvempu University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 235 Guest Faculty Posts. Interested candidates can apply from 13.02.2019 and before 28.02.2018.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Post Graduate Degree or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit : As per Kuvempu University Notification 2019

Selection Process : Selection will be based on Interview.

How to Apply:

Applicants should send hard copies of the signed application along with photocopies of ID proof, Proof of Date of Birth, Educational Certificates, Caste and attested copies of relevant documents to the following address by post.

Address :

Registrar Kuvempu University,

Shankaraghatta - 577 451,

Karnataka.