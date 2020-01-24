23-yr-old Indian origin student stabbed in Canada battles for life

By PTI

Toronto, Jan 24: A 23-year-old Indian origin student was stabbed by an unidentified man near York University's campus in Toronto, Canada, police said.

The student was walking along a pathway near the university's campus, when an Asian man in his mid-20s attacked her on Wednesday night, knocked her to the ground, and dragged her a short distance, they said.

The victim sustained stab wounds to her neck during the assault, Toronto's local news channel CP24 quoted police as saying. The student was rushed to a hospital where she underwent surgery overnight, the channel said, adding that her condition remains critical.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday directed the MEA officials to arrange visa for the victim's family.

"Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family's visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884," Jaishankar tweeted.

Albert Rajkumar, father of the victim Rachel Albert said, "We got message from Canadian Police that our daughter got assaulted near the York University in Toronto. She has been admitted in hospital; she is struggling for life. We are trying our best to get the visa process done."

Toronto police have described the attacker as an Asian male in his mid-20s. The suspect has black hair, and was wearing "stylish" glasses and a black puffy jacket at the time of the attack, police said.

"We have information that he had fled the scene on foot," police officer Alex Li said. "Our officers continue to search for the suspect."