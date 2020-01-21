23-year-old man arrested for rape of minor girl in UP's Fatehpur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Banda (UP), Jan 21: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district who was later arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was alone when Jaswant Lodhi, a resident of the same village, apparently lured her to his house promising to give her sweets where he raped her on Sunday, the in charge of the police station in the area said.

The girl's parents, who returned later in the night, found her in grave condition and admitted her to a government hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the policeman said.

They lodged a complaint against the accused on Monday who confessed to the crime upon being arrested, the officer added.