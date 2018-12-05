Home News India ‘23 lakh not included in Assam’s NRC are Hindu Bengalis’, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 5: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, accusing it of being anti-Muslim as well as anti-Hindu.

While speaking in Purba Medinipur on Wednesday, Mamata said,"In Assam, names of 40 lakh people were removed from voter lists, out of them 23 lakhs are Hindu Bengalis. People who are lying in the name of Hindu should know and keep this in mind."

Mamata was referring to the National Register of Citizens in Assam. She said the BJP was against both Hindus and Muslims. The BJP is "killing the minorities, driving away Hindus and torturing Christians", she alleged. "Why do you (BJP) not show respect to teachers and women? Why do you kill people? Why do you create differences, leading to violence and vandalism in the country?" she further asked.

Banerjee has been extremely vocal about her displeasure with the NRC and has alleged discrimination in the draft in Assam, saying only Biharis and Bengalis' names have been removed from the list. Early last month, speaking at Hindi Mahotsav and Samman Samaroh, she had asserted that such a thing neither happened or will happen in West Bengal.