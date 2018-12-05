  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘23 lakh not included in Assam’s NRC are Hindu Bengalis’, says Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 5: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, accusing it of being anti-Muslim as well as anti-Hindu.

    ‘23 lakh not included in Assam’s NRC are Hindu Bengalis’, says Mamata Banerjee

    While speaking in Purba Medinipur on Wednesday, Mamata said,"In Assam, names of 40 lakh people were removed from voter lists, out of them 23 lakhs are Hindu Bengalis. People who are lying in the name of Hindu should know and keep this in mind."

    [Only 3.5 lakh of 40 lakh excluded in Assam list applied again: Sources]

    Mamata was referring to the National Register of Citizens in Assam. She said the BJP was against both Hindus and Muslims. The BJP is "killing the minorities, driving away Hindus and torturing Christians", she alleged. "Why do you (BJP) not show respect to teachers and women? Why do you kill people? Why do you create differences, leading to violence and vandalism in the country?" she further asked.

    [Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Cong, Left but separates Bengal Congress with national leadership]

    Banerjee has been extremely vocal about her displeasure with the NRC and has alleged discrimination in the draft in Assam, saying only Biharis and Bengalis' names have been removed from the list. Early last month, speaking at Hindi Mahotsav and Samman Samaroh, she had asserted that such a thing neither happened or will happen in West Bengal.

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee bjp assam nrc bharatiya janata party national register of citizens

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 23:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue