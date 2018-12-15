  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    23 Indian passports go missing from Pakistan High Commission

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: Passports of 23 Indians who had applied for Pakistan visa went missing from Pakistan High Commission. They had reportedly applied for Pakistani visa for a religious visit, through an agent.

    Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. PTI file photo
    Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. PTI file photo

    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received reports of missing passports of 23 Indians. MEA has written to the passport issuing authority to take necessary action.

    The ministry immediately swung into action and revoked all missing passports. It has also taken up the issue with the Pakistan High Commission, reported Times of India.

    Also Read | All the more better if Imran Khan is proxy of Pakistan Army: Mehbooba Mufti

    Several of these passport holders have filed an FIR with the police after which the matter was brought to the notice of the ministry of external affairs. The ministry has now moved to revoke all missing passports and has also taken up the issue with the Pakistan mission. Pakistan had issued visas to over 3,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in the 549th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak from November 21 to 30.

    Pakistan has denied any involvement and blamed a Delhi-based travel agent for the missing passports.

    Read more about:

    pakistan new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue