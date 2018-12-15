23 Indian passports go missing from Pakistan High Commission

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 15: Passports of 23 Indians who had applied for Pakistan visa went missing from Pakistan High Commission. They had reportedly applied for Pakistani visa for a religious visit, through an agent.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received reports of missing passports of 23 Indians. MEA has written to the passport issuing authority to take necessary action.

The ministry immediately swung into action and revoked all missing passports. It has also taken up the issue with the Pakistan High Commission, reported Times of India.

Several of these passport holders have filed an FIR with the police after which the matter was brought to the notice of the ministry of external affairs. The ministry has now moved to revoke all missing passports and has also taken up the issue with the Pakistan mission. Pakistan had issued visas to over 3,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in the 549th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak from November 21 to 30.

Pakistan has denied any involvement and blamed a Delhi-based travel agent for the missing passports.