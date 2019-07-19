23 FIRs against Azam Khan in land grab allegations, he says 'Being punished for winning polls'

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Lucknow, July 19: There are 23 FIRs against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan who faces charges of land grab in his Rampur constituency, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Ajay Pal Sharma said on Friday. Khan is the Lok Sabha member from Rampur in western U.P.

Azam Khan has been accused of grabbing lands of several local farmers. As per reports, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has formed an internal committee to investigate the allegations against Khan.

UP CM framing Azam Khan in false cases: SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary

"Till date 23 FIRs have been registered against SP MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment. As per the complaints filed by farmers police officials used to threaten them &grab the land illegally. A team has been formed to investigate the matter," Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Ajay Pal Sharma, told ANI.

As many as 13 cases of land grabbing were registered against Khan in the past one week alone. The Rampur district administration put Khan's name on the 'anti-land mafia' portal late on Thursday after 13 FIRs were lodged against him.

Khan, has however, called allegations as a conspiracy.

"Since I won the election against BJP, I am being punished. All allegations are false. They can investigate if they want to. There are enemies all around me," the SP leader told reporters today.