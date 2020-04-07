  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    23-day-old baby found positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 07: A 23-day-old baby is among three COVID-19 cases reported at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Tuesday, all of whom have been infected from the Tablighi Jamaat event returnees. With this the total number of people in the district who have been infected has reached 10, officials said.

    23-day-old baby found positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

    All the three cases are found to have been infected by those who returned after attending the religious congregation in Delhi, an official press release said.

    The district administration has taken up measures, including identifying the primary and secondary contacts of persons who tested positive, quarantining people, restricting movements in localities and spraying disinfectants to contain the spread of the virus, it added.

    The total number of active positive cases in Telangana cumulatively was 308, according to an official release issued on Monday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus baby

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X