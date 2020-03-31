  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    227 cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours: Govt identifies 10 coronavirus hotspots

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has touched 1,251. 101 have recovered while 32 have died.

    During the 21 day lockdown, the government has stepped up measures to curtail the outbreak of the virus. The government has identified the hotspots where unusual transmission of the coronavirus has taken place.

    227 cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours: Govt identifies 10 coronavirus hotspots

    The government has identified 10 hotspots- Dilshad Garden, Nizamuddin in Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kassargod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune. The hotspots were identified after these places reported 227 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    The decision to identify a hotspot is taken when there are more than 10 cases as a cluster. In the case of Ahmedabad, there was an exception as there were just five cases, but three deaths. The assessment normally is that there are 100 cases for every death.

    Meanwhile the health ministry has stepped up testing in the hotspots. However it would be done only as per testing protocol. The ministry also clarified that so far there is no community transmission of the virus, which means it has not entered Stage-3 as yet.

    6 Telangana men who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of coronavirus

    The ministry also added that it was studying the emerging hotspots. We will follow rigorous surveillance and containment measures in these places. Only a minuscule percentage of asymptomatic people have tested positive in the country, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal said.

    More GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    government death toll coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 8:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X