225 arrested in Kolkata for violating restrictions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 24: Police arrested 255 people in Kolkata on Monday evening for violating the restrictions imposed in the metropolis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The arrests were made after 5 pm when the lockdown came into effect, they said, adding that those held will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Naka checkings are underway at every important junction of the city, officials said.

The lockdown, which will continue till March 27, was clamped to prevent further spread of the virus.

Kolkata's police commissioner Anuj Sharma urged the people to stay at home and cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order.

I appeal to all citizens to #StayHome and cooperate with the administration. @KolkataPolice will continue the drive against violators, he tweeted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also appealed to the people to follow the guidelines set by the government and not to come out of their homes unless there is an emergency.

She also asked them to cooperate with the government to fight the menace.

In West Bengal, a person has died and six COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment.