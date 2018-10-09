29 test positive for Zika in Jaipur, Central team to visit Rajasthan today; Bihar on alert

New Delhi, Oct 9: A total of 29 people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Rajasthan's Jaipur following which the Prime Minister's Office sought a detailed report from the Union Health Ministry.

The first person, a woman, was tested positive for Zika virus on September 24 following which more samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

A statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said that the situation is being reviewed at the highest level and monitored on a daily basis by the secretary of health. A high-level joint monitoring group of technical experts headed by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has met twice to monitor the preparedness and response measures.

A seven-member high-level central team is already in Jaipur to assist the state government in containing the spread. A control room has been set up at the National Centre for Disease Control to undertake regular monitoring of the situation.

Medical teams have been deployed in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar area from where several cases were detected. 179 medical teams are working in six wards in the neighbourhood to watch out for any symptoms with extra attention on pregnant women.

Bihar also issued advisories to all its 38 districts as one of the affected in Jaipur,a student, is from Bihar and had visited his home in Siwan in August. The student was in Bihar between August 28 and September 12 to appear for an exam. His family members have been put under surveillance.

Zika virus disease is an emerging disease currently being reported by 86 countries worldwide. Symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to other viral infections such as dengue that include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache.

In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January/February 2017 and the second outbreak in July, 2017 from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management, the ministry said.

The disease continues to be on disease surveillance radars of Union Health Ministry although it is no longer a public health emergency since November, 2016, according to a World Health Organisation notification.