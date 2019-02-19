  • search
    22 students arrested in Dehradun for protesting against Kashmiri pupils, police on alert

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 19: Twenty-two students were taken into custody for protesting outside a college here, demanding expulsion of Kashmiri students, a senior police official said Tuesday.

    Pulwama

    They were arrested outside the Uttaranchal College of Science and Technology on Sahastradhara Road on Monday after they shouted slogans demanding expulsion of Kashmiri students, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

    However, they were later let off on bail, she said.

    Also Read BJD MLA manhandles slain CRPF jawan's uncle, tenders apology

    Protests broke out against Kashmiri students in the city after one of them studying in Sridev Suman Subharti University sent a WhatsApp message to his friends exulting over the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

    The student has been arrested but there have been sporadic protests against Kashmiri students breeding a sense of insecurity among them.

    However, Kukreti said there has not been a single incident on Tuesday with no complaints or distress calls received from anywhere.

    PTI

